First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

