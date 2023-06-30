First Hawaiian Bank Sells 603 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

