First Hawaiian Bank Sells 111 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Shares of ETN opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $199.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

