First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,765 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

