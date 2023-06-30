Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 72 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Boeing by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $211.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

