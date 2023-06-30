Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

