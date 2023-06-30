The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 57.0% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 91.4% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

