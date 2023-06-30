Czech National Bank Acquires 171 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

