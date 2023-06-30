Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

RF opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

