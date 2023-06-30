Bank of America Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $103.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.
Paychex Price Performance
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.