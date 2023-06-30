SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

