Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 105.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $159.29 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total transaction of $333,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

