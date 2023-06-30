Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,801 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $792,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.47. The company has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

