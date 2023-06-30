Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,023,000 after buying an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

