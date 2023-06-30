Leuthold Group LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

