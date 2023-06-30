IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

