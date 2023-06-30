HM Payson & Co. Has $240,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

EBAY opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

