IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 99,818 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 81,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.