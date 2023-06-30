Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 866,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

