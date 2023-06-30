HM Payson & Co. Sells 630 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

GNRC opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

