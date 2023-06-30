HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

