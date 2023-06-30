Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

