Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

