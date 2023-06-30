Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,308 shares of company stock worth $11,023,240. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Down 0.6 %

Block stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

