Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 533 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

