Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

