Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

