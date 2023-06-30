Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 121.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 81,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

