Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.26)-($1.12) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MU opened at $64.33 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

