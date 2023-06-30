TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

