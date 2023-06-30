Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20.

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

