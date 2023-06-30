Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 4,398,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,865,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Vale Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

