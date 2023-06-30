Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $17.46. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 152,443 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $11,458,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099,066 shares of company stock worth $33,514,037 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

