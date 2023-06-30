Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,939 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

