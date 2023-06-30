Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
