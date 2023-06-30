Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 616 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.58 and its 200 day moving average is $303.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

