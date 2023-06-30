1,634 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

K opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.