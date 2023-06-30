WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 11,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

