Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down to $201.69

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.69, but opened at $194.89. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $195.40, with a volume of 230,089 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.09.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.