Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down to $201.69

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.69, but opened at $194.89. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $195.40, with a volume of 230,089 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

