Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

