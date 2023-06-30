Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $165.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

