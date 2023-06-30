Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

