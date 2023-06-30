Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

GOOG stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

