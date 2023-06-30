Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Mitek Systems Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
