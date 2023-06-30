Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mitek Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

