William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.75. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,268,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 177.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 396,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 253,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

