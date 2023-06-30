Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

