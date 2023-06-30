Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,033,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,493,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.