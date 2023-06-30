Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.96% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,492,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 750,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.