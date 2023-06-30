Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

