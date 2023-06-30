G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 9,304 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

